4068 Beaver Oaks Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Cozy 3 b/r single family home located in center of Duluth City. Three B/R upstairs. Hardwood floor in family room. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. fenced backyard. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court. Close to shops and restaurants. All within 5-8 minutes drive. Easy access to Hwy 85. 15-20 minutes to DT Atl. Great home. come and see it.

Cozy 3 b/r single family home located in center of Duluth City. Three B/R upstairs. Main level offers family/kitchen/dining room. Community offers Close to shops and restaurants. Easy access to major Hwy 85.