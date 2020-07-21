Cozy 3 b/r single family home located in center of Duluth City. Three B/R upstairs. Hardwood floor in family room. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. fenced backyard. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court. Close to shops and restaurants. All within 5-8 minutes drive. Easy access to Hwy 85. 15-20 minutes to DT Atl. Great home. come and see it. Cozy 3 b/r single family home located in center of Duluth City. Three B/R upstairs. Main level offers family/kitchen/dining room. Community offers Close to shops and restaurants. Easy access to major Hwy 85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have?
Some of 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
