Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

4068 Beaver Oaks Drive

4068 Beaver Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4068 Beaver Oaks Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cozy 3 b/r single family home located in center of Duluth City. Three B/R upstairs. Hardwood floor in family room. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. fenced backyard. Community offers swimming pool and tennis court. Close to shops and restaurants. All within 5-8 minutes drive. Easy access to Hwy 85. 15-20 minutes to DT Atl. Great home. come and see it.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have any available units?
4068 Beaver Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have?
Some of 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4068 Beaver Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4068 Beaver Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

