Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Adorable Farmhouse on HUGE lot, with two storage buildings onsite. Ample parking. 2 bedroom 1 bath farmhouse has been remodeled, and has finished sunroom that opens onto large back deck. Upstairs bedroom has tongue in groove stained plank ceiling - so cute! Property is adjacent to Rock Springs Soccer Complex, Park, and Dog Park. Minutes to I-85. Home is right on Old Peachtree, so might not be ideal for small children to reside there just for safety reasons. Collins Hill High School.