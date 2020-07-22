All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

4020 Brushymill Ct

4020 Brushymill Court · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Brushymill Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous well maintained 3BR/2BA Ranch in Loganville. Spacious open floorplan features vaulted family room w/ fireplace. Patio overlooking large fenced in backyard off family room. Kitchen has breakfast area, white appliances and white cabinets. Impressive dining room open to family room. Master bedroom with custom mouldings and designer paint color. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, large walk in and water closet. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Laundry room with walk up attic access to unfinished storage area. 2 car garage with additional storage area. Conveniently located next door to neighborhood pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Brushymill Ct have any available units?
4020 Brushymill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4020 Brushymill Ct have?
Some of 4020 Brushymill Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Brushymill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Brushymill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Brushymill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Brushymill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4020 Brushymill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Brushymill Ct offers parking.
Does 4020 Brushymill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Brushymill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Brushymill Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4020 Brushymill Ct has a pool.
Does 4020 Brushymill Ct have accessible units?
No, 4020 Brushymill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Brushymill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Brushymill Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Brushymill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Brushymill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
