4020 Brushymill Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous well maintained 3BR/2BA Ranch in Loganville. Spacious open floorplan features vaulted family room w/ fireplace. Patio overlooking large fenced in backyard off family room. Kitchen has breakfast area, white appliances and white cabinets. Impressive dining room open to family room. Master bedroom with custom mouldings and designer paint color. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, large walk in and water closet. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Laundry room with walk up attic access to unfinished storage area. 2 car garage with additional storage area. Conveniently located next door to neighborhood pool.