4006 Gail Lee Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4006 Gail Lee Terrace

4006 Gail Lee Ter · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Gail Lee Ter, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4006 Gail Lee Terrace Available 01/31/19 Big Home w/ Finished Basement - East Side of Atlanta - FOR SALE - Ready to move in 2-story home w/FULL daylight bsmt, HARDWOOD floors on main, BIG 2-STORY greatroom w/lots of sunlight & cozy fireplace. Good-sized galley kit w/ceramic tile floor, breakfast room, glass-front cabinets, pantry & stainless steel appliances. Dining room w/ bay window & hardwood floors. Oversized Master en-suite w/ big closets, tall ceilings & hardwood floors. Bath has corner garden tub & sep shower. Laundry rm on main w/space for folding station & extra refrig. Basement has 3 finished rooms easily converted to 4th & 5th bdrms. Big gar. Swim/Tennis N-Hood.

DIRECTIONS: Hwy 78E to rt on Hwy 124 to lt on Herry Clower Blvd to rt on Lenora Church Rd to lt on Brandon Lakes Dr to lt on Gail Lee Terrace. Home in cul-de-sac.

YEAR: Built in 2000

SCHOOLS: Norton Elementary, Snellville Middle and South Gwinnett High School.

(RLNE4610195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

