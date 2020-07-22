Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4006 Gail Lee Terrace Available 01/31/19 Big Home w/ Finished Basement - East Side of Atlanta - FOR SALE - Ready to move in 2-story home w/FULL daylight bsmt, HARDWOOD floors on main, BIG 2-STORY greatroom w/lots of sunlight & cozy fireplace. Good-sized galley kit w/ceramic tile floor, breakfast room, glass-front cabinets, pantry & stainless steel appliances. Dining room w/ bay window & hardwood floors. Oversized Master en-suite w/ big closets, tall ceilings & hardwood floors. Bath has corner garden tub & sep shower. Laundry rm on main w/space for folding station & extra refrig. Basement has 3 finished rooms easily converted to 4th & 5th bdrms. Big gar. Swim/Tennis N-Hood.



DIRECTIONS: Hwy 78E to rt on Hwy 124 to lt on Herry Clower Blvd to rt on Lenora Church Rd to lt on Brandon Lakes Dr to lt on Gail Lee Terrace. Home in cul-de-sac.



YEAR: Built in 2000



SCHOOLS: Norton Elementary, Snellville Middle and South Gwinnett High School.



