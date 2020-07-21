All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

4002 Colonial Drive Southwest

4002 Colonial Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Colonial Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2-bedroom 1 bath home for lease! Basement LevelPrivate entrance, Full Kitchen includes, range, microwave, and refrigerator! spacious bedrooms! designated parking spot in driveway! Rent includes the following utilities: water, power, gas, cable, and trash.) No pets allowed. Application is $75 per adult 18 and over and is located on our website at gtrbrokerage.com
THIS PROPERTY IS APPOINTMENT ONLY..

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have any available units?
4002 Colonial Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have?
Some of 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Colonial Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest offers parking.
Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Colonial Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
