4002 Colonial Drive Southwest

Amenities

parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2-bedroom 1 bath home for lease! Basement LevelPrivate entrance, Full Kitchen includes, range, microwave, and refrigerator! spacious bedrooms! designated parking spot in driveway! Rent includes the following utilities: water, power, gas, cable, and trash.) No pets allowed. Application is $75 per adult 18 and over and is located on our website at gtrbrokerage.com

THIS PROPERTY IS APPOINTMENT ONLY..



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Contact us to schedule a showing.