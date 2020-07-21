All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

3887 Spy Glass Circle

3887 Spy Glass Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3887 Spy Glass Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One out of two homes on a culdasac lot, this 3 bed with bonus room is conveniently located off of Lenora Church road. Minutes to Lenora Park and convenient to 78, Ronald Reagan Blvd, shopping/dining. Split bedroom plan, two bedrooms separate from the master bedroom. Living area has high ceilings, new carpet, flows to kitchen with hardwoods in dining and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, including an oversized island with hanging storage. Ready for immediate move in. Credit 640+, income 3X rent, no prior evictions, collections, background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have any available units?
3887 Spy Glass Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have?
Some of 3887 Spy Glass Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3887 Spy Glass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3887 Spy Glass Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3887 Spy Glass Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3887 Spy Glass Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3887 Spy Glass Circle offers parking.
Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3887 Spy Glass Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have a pool?
No, 3887 Spy Glass Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have accessible units?
No, 3887 Spy Glass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3887 Spy Glass Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3887 Spy Glass Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3887 Spy Glass Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
