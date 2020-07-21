3887 Spy Glass Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One out of two homes on a culdasac lot, this 3 bed with bonus room is conveniently located off of Lenora Church road. Minutes to Lenora Park and convenient to 78, Ronald Reagan Blvd, shopping/dining. Split bedroom plan, two bedrooms separate from the master bedroom. Living area has high ceilings, new carpet, flows to kitchen with hardwoods in dining and kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, including an oversized island with hanging storage. Ready for immediate move in. Credit 640+, income 3X rent, no prior evictions, collections, background check