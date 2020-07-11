3799 Shadow Ridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Rare split level home in desired Duluth Schools. Great floor plan with large rooms and plenty of natural light. Covered front entrance, storm doors, vinyl clad windows. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwoods in the Great Room w/Fireplace just off the large, bright Kitchen with Upgraded Maple Cabinets and Solid Surface Counters. New floor in the 1st floor bedroom. Spacious Bedrooms and lots of storage. Lower level has a Large Family Room, Bedroom & Full Bathroom with easy access to the Backyard. Wooded backyard with three newly painted rear decks, a fire pit, separate dance platform - provides plenty of space for all types of outdoor living. Close to shopping, schools, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I-85, Buford Hwy, Peachtree Industrial Blvd.