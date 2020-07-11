All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 PM

3799 Shadow Ridge Ct

3799 Shadow Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

3799 Shadow Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Rare split level home in desired Duluth Schools. Great floor plan with large rooms and plenty of natural light. Covered front entrance, storm doors, vinyl clad windows. 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Hardwoods in the Great Room w/Fireplace just off the large, bright Kitchen with Upgraded Maple Cabinets and Solid Surface Counters. New floor in the 1st floor bedroom. Spacious Bedrooms and lots of storage. Lower level has a Large Family Room, Bedroom & Full Bathroom with easy access to the Backyard. Wooded backyard with three newly painted rear decks, a fire pit, separate dance platform - provides plenty of space for all types of outdoor living. Close to shopping, schools, dining & entertainment. Easy access to I-85, Buford Hwy, Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have any available units?
3799 Shadow Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have?
Some of 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3799 Shadow Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3799 Shadow Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
