This warm and inviting 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom 2-story home is not only located in a cul-de-sac but it will be the perfect start for any family looking to move this spring! Home features hardwood floors, formal dining room with coffered ceilings, kitchen with view to family room with fireplace, granite counter tops, an oversized master suite, and a loft area on the second level! This amazing home has many other features included but you have to come view!!!! DON’T MISS THIS HOUSE!!!