Gwinnett County, GA
3765 Willowmeade Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 9:06 PM

3765 Willowmeade Drive

3765 Willowmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3765 Willowmeade Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 2-car garage home located in Snellville is move-in ready! Great living room with fireplace and a dining room! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model:https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=rLZnPC5p36&env=production
Qualified resident to receive $250 off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

