3765 Willowmeade Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 2-car garage home located in Snellville is move-in ready! Great living room with fireplace and a dining room! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Click the link to view the 3D model:https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=rLZnPC5p36&env=production

Qualified resident to receive $250 off October's rent if move in on or before September 16th!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.