Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

3687 Rosebud Park Dr

3687 Rosebud Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3687 Rosebud Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that has a spacious master bedroom with VAULTED CEILINGS!!!!! Hardwood floors on the main level with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a fenced backyard. What more can you ask for?!! Requirements: -Tenant income requirement: 3 times the rental amount - GAR Form application - Application required for every person above the age of 18 - Last 2 paystubs - Copy of Driver's License/ID - $40 application fee per adult 18 & over - Background Check *Approval results will be received within 7 days of all application requirements turned in*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have any available units?
3687 Rosebud Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have?
Some of 3687 Rosebud Park Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3687 Rosebud Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3687 Rosebud Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3687 Rosebud Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr offers parking.
Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have a pool?
No, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3687 Rosebud Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3687 Rosebud Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
