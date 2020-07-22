3687 Rosebud Park Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that has a spacious master bedroom with VAULTED CEILINGS!!!!! Hardwood floors on the main level with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a fenced backyard. What more can you ask for?!! Requirements: -Tenant income requirement: 3 times the rental amount - GAR Form application - Application required for every person above the age of 18 - Last 2 paystubs - Copy of Driver's License/ID - $40 application fee per adult 18 & over - Background Check *Approval results will be received within 7 days of all application requirements turned in*