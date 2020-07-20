All apartments in Gwinnett County
3660 Scotland Ln
3660 Scotland Ln

3660 Scotland Ln · No Longer Available
3660 Scotland Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3660 Scotland Ln Available 04/15/19 Coming Soon! Home within Walking Distance to Elementary School - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb. Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home Features a Split Bedroom Plan, Spacious Kitchen, Carpeted Floors, Open Great Room In An Excellent Neighborhood, Walk To Elementary School, Close To 124 Shopping. Sorry No Pets. We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist. Schools: Par-tee ES, Shiloh MS, Shiloh HS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1900512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3660 Scotland Ln have any available units?
3660 Scotland Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3660 Scotland Ln have?
Some of 3660 Scotland Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3660 Scotland Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3660 Scotland Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3660 Scotland Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3660 Scotland Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3660 Scotland Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3660 Scotland Ln offers parking.
Does 3660 Scotland Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3660 Scotland Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3660 Scotland Ln have a pool?
No, 3660 Scotland Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3660 Scotland Ln have accessible units?
No, 3660 Scotland Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3660 Scotland Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3660 Scotland Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3660 Scotland Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3660 Scotland Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
