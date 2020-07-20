Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

3660 Scotland Ln Available 04/15/19 Coming Soon! Home within Walking Distance to Elementary School - This Home Currently Has a Resident, But Will Be Available Soon. Please Respect Their Privacy and Do Not Disturb. Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home Features a Split Bedroom Plan, Spacious Kitchen, Carpeted Floors, Open Great Room In An Excellent Neighborhood, Walk To Elementary School, Close To 124 Shopping. Sorry No Pets. We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist. Schools: Par-tee ES, Shiloh MS, Shiloh HS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1900512)