All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 366 Regal Pines Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
366 Regal Pines Court
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:44 AM

366 Regal Pines Court

366 Regal Pines Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

366 Regal Pines Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This home has it all! Gorgeous 3-sided brick home w/ Southern Living front porch and cul-de-sac lot! Large open-floor plan w/ hardwood floors! Gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite counters, large prep/cooking Island and built-in appliances. Private den on Main floor. Huge bedrooms & closets upstairs. Master bedroom has sitting room w/ built-in cabinetry. Basement w/ bedroom and full bathroom, plus other rooms! Gorgeous, tiered deck overlooks private backyard. Situated in award-winning North Gwinnett school district.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Regal Pines Court have any available units?
366 Regal Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 366 Regal Pines Court have?
Some of 366 Regal Pines Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Regal Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
366 Regal Pines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Regal Pines Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 366 Regal Pines Court is pet friendly.
Does 366 Regal Pines Court offer parking?
No, 366 Regal Pines Court does not offer parking.
Does 366 Regal Pines Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Regal Pines Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Regal Pines Court have a pool?
No, 366 Regal Pines Court does not have a pool.
Does 366 Regal Pines Court have accessible units?
No, 366 Regal Pines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Regal Pines Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Regal Pines Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 366 Regal Pines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 366 Regal Pines Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College