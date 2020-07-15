All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:41 PM

3627 Drayton Manor Run

3627 Drayton Manor Run · No Longer Available
Location

3627 Drayton Manor Run, Gwinnett County, GA 30046

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Welcome to this beautiful 2 story 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Sugarloaf Manor.Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, walk-in pantry, separate livingarea and dinning with family room. Spacious master bedroom. Master bathwith large garden tub and shower, and much more!. It's easy access toshopping, Sugarloaf Parkway and to Restaurants. Five minutes from theAvenue mall, walking distance to elementary school & Alexander park. Directaccess to I85 via Sugarloaf Pkwy. Owner does not negotiate monthly rentalamount. Available date is 5/13/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run have any available units?
3627 Drayton Manor Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3627 Drayton Manor Run currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Drayton Manor Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Drayton Manor Run pet-friendly?
No, 3627 Drayton Manor Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run offer parking?
Yes, 3627 Drayton Manor Run offers parking.
Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 Drayton Manor Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run have a pool?
No, 3627 Drayton Manor Run does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run have accessible units?
No, 3627 Drayton Manor Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3627 Drayton Manor Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 Drayton Manor Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 Drayton Manor Run does not have units with air conditioning.
