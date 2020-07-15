3627 Drayton Manor Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 2 story 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Sugarloaf Manor.Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island, walk-in pantry, separate livingarea and dinning with family room. Spacious master bedroom. Master bathwith large garden tub and shower, and much more!. It's easy access toshopping, Sugarloaf Parkway and to Restaurants. Five minutes from theAvenue mall, walking distance to elementary school & Alexander park. Directaccess to I85 via Sugarloaf Pkwy. Owner does not negotiate monthly rentalamount. Available date is 5/13/2020.