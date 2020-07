Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Easy Access to I-85, 285, Gwinnett Place Mall, Pleasant Hill, Hwy 29, Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Ma;; of GA, Sugarloaf Mill and mall. Walking distance to Restaurants and School. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths, 1 car garage and can park two cars on the driver way, Open concept floor plans, master bedroom with his and her closet, double vanities, computer desk, laundry room conveniently upstairs.