Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

3610 Erdly Lane

3610 Erdly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3610 Erdly Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Newly renovated Home. - Newly renovated 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Eastcove subdivision. New flooring in the Living room which features a fireplace that flows into the dining area. A formal dining room and office or den are also on the main floor. All four bedrooms are upstairs with new flooring and the master bathroom features many tiles. There is a private back yard with deck for great outdoor living. Community pool included. Good credit a must. This home is not pet friendly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Erdly Lane have any available units?
3610 Erdly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3610 Erdly Lane have?
Some of 3610 Erdly Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Erdly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Erdly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Erdly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 Erdly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3610 Erdly Lane offer parking?
No, 3610 Erdly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Erdly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Erdly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Erdly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3610 Erdly Lane has a pool.
Does 3610 Erdly Lane have accessible units?
No, 3610 Erdly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Erdly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Erdly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Erdly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Erdly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
