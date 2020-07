3593 Woodshade Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS & PAY 1/2 PRICE FOR NOV!!! GRAYSON SCHOOLS!!! THE MOMENT YOU WALK INTO THE DOOR, THE SPACIOUS 2 STORY FOYER THAT LEADS INTO THE KITCHEN IS EVERY CHEFS DREAM! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LARGE ISLAND GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING AND FABLOUS FOR JUST FAMILY DINNERS OR A QUIET EVENING TO YOURSELF. THIS HAS AN AMAZING BUTLERS PANTRY,FORMAL DINING ROOM. THIS HOME FEATURES A SPECTACULAR MASTER SUITE w A LARGE SITTING, HIS & HERS CLOSETS. GUEST ROOM w FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. NO APPLICATION FEE - ANSWER IN HOURS - START THE LEASE & PAY 1/2 PRICE FOR THE MONTH.