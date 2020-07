Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities new construction cats allowed dogs allowed

This property is brand new construction. Be the first person to enjoy the high-end finishes featured throughout this property. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, tons of wide open space and so much more. CALL TODAY! THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.