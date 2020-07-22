3544 Exeter Ct.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Charming 4 bedroom / 1 bath home waiting for you. - Blue House on the Cul-De-Sac



Lovely 4 bed x 1 bath house with tile and simulated hardwood floors, sliding glass doors on front and back of house, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen w/new appliances and large master bedroom. Home sits in the middle of large front and back yards at the end of the cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to shops, entertainment, highways and markets.



Contact Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 or text to set appts to view or for questions.



