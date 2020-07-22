All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3544 Exeter Ct.

3544 Exeter Court · No Longer Available
Location

3544 Exeter Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom / 1 bath home waiting for you. - Blue House on the Cul-De-Sac

Lovely 4 bed x 1 bath house with tile and simulated hardwood floors, sliding glass doors on front and back of house, separate dining room, eat-in-kitchen w/new appliances and large master bedroom. Home sits in the middle of large front and back yards at the end of the cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to shops, entertainment, highways and markets.

Contact Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 or text to set appts to view or for questions.

(RLNE2132844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Exeter Ct. have any available units?
3544 Exeter Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3544 Exeter Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Exeter Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Exeter Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3544 Exeter Ct. offer parking?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Exeter Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Exeter Ct. have a pool?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Exeter Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Exeter Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3544 Exeter Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3544 Exeter Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
