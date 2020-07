Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful End Unit town home in the heart of Buford that backs to wooded privacy, lovely floor plan, granite countertops, with matching back splash, loft area for extra entertaining, minutes from the Mall of Georgia, lake Lanier, close to I-85, 316 and 985 highway, plus shopping and entertainment. 24 hour notice required for showing.

**MUST Pass credit and background check, NO pets**