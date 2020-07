Amenities

Great location. Minutes to I-85 and I-985. Close to Mall of GA and many restaurants, and shopping centers. Sought out Mill Creek High School District. Main living area flows from 2 story living room to Kitchen with ISLAND and stained cabinets - Spacious Master on 2nd level features vaulted ceilings, garden tub , and double sinks. New carpet through out.