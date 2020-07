Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this move in ready three-bedroom townhouse located in a gated community. New hardwood floor on main, New carpet on upper!!! This townhouse has a spacious great room with fireplace plus an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space and a walk in pantry. The upper level has the master suite with sitting area and large walk in closet plus two additional nice size bedrooms. Wonderful Suwanee area close to I-85, shopping, restaurants, schools and more.