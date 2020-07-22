All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

3460 Millenium View Drive

3460 Millenium View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3460 Millenium View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Home in Comfortable Snellville Gwinnett County
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,687 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool

(RLNE5230208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Millenium View Drive have any available units?
3460 Millenium View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3460 Millenium View Drive have?
Some of 3460 Millenium View Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Millenium View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Millenium View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Millenium View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 Millenium View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3460 Millenium View Drive offer parking?
No, 3460 Millenium View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3460 Millenium View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Millenium View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Millenium View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3460 Millenium View Drive has a pool.
Does 3460 Millenium View Drive have accessible units?
No, 3460 Millenium View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Millenium View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 Millenium View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3460 Millenium View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3460 Millenium View Drive has units with air conditioning.
