Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Craftsman style home. Amazing location! Entertain in style with a separate Formal Living room and separate Dining Room. Open kitchen with stone topped island overlooks family room. Master Suite with walk in closet, his 'n hers sinks, garden tub, shower Secondary bedrooms share a bath, and the laundry room is upstairs for quiet convenience. Convenient to shopping and restaurants! Walking distance to middle & elementary schools!