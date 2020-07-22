3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow

Amenities

garage walk in closets valet service bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage valet service

For more information, contact Huiru 'Ruby' Zhuang at (678) 521-1250. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6106519 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home for 2019! 4BD/2.5BA- Great Rm Opens to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, walk-pantry & mud rm with valet & opt. cubbies. Separate Breakfast. The Secondary Bedrooms up share hall Jack & Jill bath. Master has dale doors to vanity, sep encl shower, garden tub & HUGE walk-in closet with private door to Laundry Up.