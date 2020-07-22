All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow

3437 Ivy Birch Way · No Longer Available
Location

3437 Ivy Birch Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
valet service
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
valet service
For more information, contact Huiru 'Ruby' Zhuang at (678) 521-1250. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6106519 to view more pictures of this property. Brand new home for 2019! 4BD/2.5BA- Great Rm Opens to Kitchen w/island w/bar stool seating, walk-pantry & mud rm with valet & opt. cubbies. Separate Breakfast. The Secondary Bedrooms up share hall Jack & Jill bath. Master has dale doors to vanity, sep encl shower, garden tub & HUGE walk-in closet with private door to Laundry Up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have any available units?
3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have?
Some of 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and valet service. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow offers parking.
Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have a pool?
No, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Ivy Birch Way Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
