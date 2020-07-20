All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

3420 Sardis Bend Dr

3420 Sardis Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Sardis Bend Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Coming Soon! Hamilton Mill Townhome in Gated Community! - Gated Community, Beautiful Townhome off Hamilton Mill/Sardis Church Rd. Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Large Open Loft Area on 2nd Floor plus 3 Bedrooms. Water and Lawn Care included along with all the Amenities! Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis, Workout Room and Playground. Home is occupied, tours by appointment only. Sorry No Pets. We Do Not Advertise on Craigslist.
SCHOOLS: Ivy Creek ES, Glenn C Jones MS and Mill Creek HS.

(RLNE2827837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have any available units?
3420 Sardis Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have?
Some of 3420 Sardis Bend Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Sardis Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Sardis Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Sardis Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Sardis Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Sardis Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
