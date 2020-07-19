Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Location
3410 Forrest Bend Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/507564
Janelle | LEO
678-685-9932
Back on the Market!! Lovely 3 bed / 2.5 bath with hardwood floors! Stainless steel appliances included. Home has a deck outside for entertaining. Attached garage. Prime location!
*Credit must be at least 570+
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have any available units?
3410 Forrest Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have?
Some of 3410 Forrest Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3410 Forrest Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Forrest Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Forrest Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Forrest Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Forrest Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
