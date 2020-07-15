3385 Grove Meadows Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Location! Location 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath . This home features a spacious kitchen... hardwood floors throughout the house . Dining room and formal living room. oversize laundry room. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom features double trey ceilings in the master bedroom, double vanity bathroom with large garden tub. A large finished basement with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and a full kitchen plenty of room to entertain. Gwinnett School District! Close to shopping, dining, movie theaters and Pleasant Hill Credit score 600 or higher; gross combined income 2.5x the rental amount Two months proof of income, copy of license, GAR application and $75 application fee in a money order.