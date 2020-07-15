All apartments in Gwinnett County
3385 Grove Meadows Cove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3385 Grove Meadows Cove

3385 Grove Meadows Cove · (770) 313-3632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3385 Grove Meadows Cove, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 2929 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Location! Location 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath . This home features a spacious kitchen... hardwood floors throughout the house . Dining room and formal living room. oversize laundry room. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom features double trey ceilings in the master bedroom, double vanity bathroom with large garden tub. A large finished basement with 2 bedroom, 1 bath and a full kitchen plenty of room to entertain. Gwinnett School District! Close to shopping, dining, movie theaters and Pleasant Hill Credit score 600 or higher; gross combined income 2.5x the rental amount Two months proof of income, copy of license, GAR application and $75 application fee in a money order.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have any available units?
3385 Grove Meadows Cove has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have?
Some of 3385 Grove Meadows Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3385 Grove Meadows Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3385 Grove Meadows Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3385 Grove Meadows Cove pet-friendly?
No, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove offers parking.
Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have a pool?
No, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have accessible units?
No, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 3385 Grove Meadows Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 3385 Grove Meadows Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
