Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Ranch home with fenced in back yard, screened porch, breakfast area, large laundry room near the Kitchen, huge Great Room with fireplace, large Bedrooms, side entry garage and an unfinished basement. Within walking distance to Lenora Park and shopping areas. Enjoy peaceful country living with lots of space while being close enough to all the needs anyone could have! Don't miss this one.