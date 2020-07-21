All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:07 AM

3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519

3258 Tuggle Ives Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3258 Tuggle Ives Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Everything is new!! This beautiful 4BD/ 2.5 Bathroom home located in the Duncan Preserve Subdivision!! This home will not last long!!. This lovely home has wonderful features including charming fireplaces, 12' ceilings, and wood floors along with all new appliances, updated kitchen, and bathrooms. Close to restaurants, shops and all Buford has to offer. Lease amount includes lawn care. Great amenities in the subdivision, pool, tennis, playground and tennis courts. No pets allowed.
Everything is new!! This beautiful 4BD/ 2.5 Bathroom home located in the Duncan Preserve Subdivision!! This home will not last long!!. This lovely home has wonderful features including charming fireplaces, 12' ceilings, and wood floors along with all new appliances, updated kitchen, and bathrooms. Close to restaurants, shops and all Buford has to offer. Lease amount includes lawn care. Great amenities in the subdivision, pool, tennis, playground and tennis courts. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have any available units?
3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have?
Some of 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 currently offering any rent specials?
3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 pet-friendly?
No, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 offer parking?
Yes, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 offers parking.
Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have a pool?
Yes, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 has a pool.
Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have accessible units?
No, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 does not have accessible units.
Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College