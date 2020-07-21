3258 Tuggle Ives Dr NEBuford, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Everything is new!! This beautiful 4BD/ 2.5 Bathroom home located in the Duncan Preserve Subdivision!! This home will not last long!!. This lovely home has wonderful features including charming fireplaces, 12' ceilings, and wood floors along with all new appliances, updated kitchen, and bathrooms. Close to restaurants, shops and all Buford has to offer. Lease amount includes lawn care. Great amenities in the subdivision, pool, tennis, playground and tennis courts. No pets allowed.

