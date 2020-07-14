3211 Summer Wood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated tradition home with new exterior and interior paints. located in a very quite community. Huge back yard, plenty room for garden, or play round for your kids. split level home with living room on lower level. One bed room on lower level, new wood floor in bed rooms. A perfect home for new starter. This property is investor own, no seller disclosure and there is no community association in this community. Rental term is 12 months, $1350 per month, with a $2300 deposit, and $500 deposit for pet. Restriction is no big dog, and max is 2 pets.