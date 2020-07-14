All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3211 Summer Wood Cir

3211 Summer Wood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3211 Summer Wood Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated tradition home with new exterior and interior paints. located in a very quite community. Huge back yard, plenty room for garden, or play round for your kids. split level home with living room on lower level. One bed room on lower level, new wood floor in bed rooms. A perfect home for new starter. This property is investor own, no seller disclosure and there is no community association in this community. Rental term is 12 months, $1350 per month, with a $2300 deposit, and $500 deposit for pet. Restriction is no big dog, and max is 2 pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have any available units?
3211 Summer Wood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have?
Some of 3211 Summer Wood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 Summer Wood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3211 Summer Wood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 Summer Wood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3211 Summer Wood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir offer parking?
No, 3211 Summer Wood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 Summer Wood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have a pool?
No, 3211 Summer Wood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have accessible units?
No, 3211 Summer Wood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3211 Summer Wood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 Summer Wood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 Summer Wood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
