Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in ready townhome located in Mill Creek Lakes. Open floorplan! Kitchen overlooks living area and features large eating area. Loads of cabinets and counterspace. Appliances included, including washer and dryer as well. Nice deck to enjoy outdoor living. Very well maintained and low maintenance. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms and a large loft. Close to all the shopping and dining that comes along with the Mall of Ga. Come see this today!