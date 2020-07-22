3157 Millington Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Well maintained Townhome in a Gated Community is ready for you to make it home! This Townhome is in a great location! The main level offers an Entry Foyer, Living Room wt. Gas Fireplace, Dining Area and Kitchen wt. Hardwood floors through out. The Kitchen also offers Stainless Steel Gas Stove & Dishwasher, Refrigerator included. The upper level offers the Master Bedroom wt. en-suite Full Bath & Walk-In Closet, 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Secondary Bathroom and Laundry Room. Hurry before this Townhouse is gone! No Pets. 2 Year Lease optional at $1,395.00 per month. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package