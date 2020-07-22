All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3157 Millington Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3157 Millington Pl
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

3157 Millington Pl

3157 Millington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3157 Millington Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained Townhome in a Gated Community is ready for you to make it home! This Townhome is in a great location! The main level offers an Entry Foyer, Living Room wt. Gas Fireplace, Dining Area and Kitchen wt. Hardwood floors through out. The Kitchen also offers Stainless Steel Gas Stove & Dishwasher, Refrigerator included. The upper level offers the Master Bedroom wt. en-suite Full Bath & Walk-In Closet, 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Secondary Bathroom and Laundry Room. Hurry before this Townhouse is gone! No Pets. 2 Year Lease optional at $1,395.00 per month. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3157 Millington Pl have any available units?
3157 Millington Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3157 Millington Pl have?
Some of 3157 Millington Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3157 Millington Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3157 Millington Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3157 Millington Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3157 Millington Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3157 Millington Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3157 Millington Pl offers parking.
Does 3157 Millington Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3157 Millington Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3157 Millington Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3157 Millington Pl has a pool.
Does 3157 Millington Pl have accessible units?
No, 3157 Millington Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3157 Millington Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3157 Millington Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3157 Millington Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3157 Millington Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College