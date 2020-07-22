All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

314 Friars Head Dr

314 Friars Head Dr · No Longer Available
Location

314 Friars Head Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous well maintained 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Full Basement in a Swim/Tennis Community is now available! This home is spacious offering a separate Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room wt. Fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast Area & a Half Bath on the main level. The upper level offers the large Master Bedroom wt. Walk-In Closet & Master Bathroom wt. Double Vanity, separate tub & shower, 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Full Bath & Laundry Room. Full un-finished Basement has plenty of storage space. Enjoy evening on the Back Deck/Yard & the HOA Amenities. No Pets. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Friars Head Dr have any available units?
314 Friars Head Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 314 Friars Head Dr have?
Some of 314 Friars Head Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Friars Head Dr currently offering any rent specials?
314 Friars Head Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Friars Head Dr pet-friendly?
No, 314 Friars Head Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 314 Friars Head Dr offer parking?
Yes, 314 Friars Head Dr offers parking.
Does 314 Friars Head Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Friars Head Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Friars Head Dr have a pool?
Yes, 314 Friars Head Dr has a pool.
Does 314 Friars Head Dr have accessible units?
No, 314 Friars Head Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Friars Head Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Friars Head Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Friars Head Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Friars Head Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
