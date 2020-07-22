314 Friars Head Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous well maintained 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home on a Full Basement in a Swim/Tennis Community is now available! This home is spacious offering a separate Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room wt. Fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast Area & a Half Bath on the main level. The upper level offers the large Master Bedroom wt. Walk-In Closet & Master Bathroom wt. Double Vanity, separate tub & shower, 2 Secondary Bedrooms, Full Bath & Laundry Room. Full un-finished Basement has plenty of storage space. Enjoy evening on the Back Deck/Yard & the HOA Amenities. No Pets. **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package