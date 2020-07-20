3136 Dolostone Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease.



Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry. Family room boasts deep trey ceiling, columns, and gas fireplace. Master Suite has double-trey ceiling, large bathroom with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and very large walk-in closet.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.