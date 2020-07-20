3136 Dolostone Way

Amenities
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease.
Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry. Family room boasts deep trey ceiling, columns, and gas fireplace. Master Suite has double-trey ceiling, large bathroom with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and very large walk-in closet.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.