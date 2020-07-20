All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3136 Dolostone Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3136 Dolostone Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

3136 Dolostone Way

3136 Dolostone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3136 Dolostone Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease.

Main floor combines spacious family room w/ eat-in kitchen, which features granite and stone, SS appliances, double sink, and walk-in pantry. Family room boasts deep trey ceiling, columns, and gas fireplace. Master Suite has double-trey ceiling, large bathroom with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and very large walk-in closet.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Dolostone Way have any available units?
3136 Dolostone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3136 Dolostone Way have?
Some of 3136 Dolostone Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Dolostone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Dolostone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Dolostone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Dolostone Way is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Dolostone Way offer parking?
No, 3136 Dolostone Way does not offer parking.
Does 3136 Dolostone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Dolostone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Dolostone Way have a pool?
No, 3136 Dolostone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Dolostone Way have accessible units?
No, 3136 Dolostone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Dolostone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Dolostone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 Dolostone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 Dolostone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College