Gwinnett County, GA
3115 Sentinel Pkwy
3115 Sentinel Pkwy

3115 Sentinel Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Sentinel Parkway, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location Close to Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field. - Comfortable Home in Desirable Neighborhood in Collins Hill School District with Sidewalks for Walking. Kitchen with All Appliances, LivingRoom with Fireplace, New Flooring, Plantation Shutters, Master Suite Has Separate Sitting Area, Large yard for play, Patio has Pergola and Brick Sitting Area. Pets Considered Per Owner Approval, Min $300 pet fee. Schools: Rock Springs ES, Creekland MS, Collins Hill HS. We Never Advertise on CRAIGSLIST.

(RLNE2067194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have any available units?
3115 Sentinel Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have?
Some of 3115 Sentinel Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Sentinel Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Sentinel Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Sentinel Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have a pool?
No, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Sentinel Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Sentinel Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
