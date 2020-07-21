3115 Sentinel Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location Close to Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field. - Comfortable Home in Desirable Neighborhood in Collins Hill School District with Sidewalks for Walking. Kitchen with All Appliances, LivingRoom with Fireplace, New Flooring, Plantation Shutters, Master Suite Has Separate Sitting Area, Large yard for play, Patio has Pergola and Brick Sitting Area. Pets Considered Per Owner Approval, Min $300 pet fee. Schools: Rock Springs ES, Creekland MS, Collins Hill HS. We Never Advertise on CRAIGSLIST.



(RLNE2067194)