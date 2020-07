Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

One of the best Elementary, middle and high school in Gwinnett County, Prime location, minutes to Mcginee Ferry, Exit 111 and 109, minutes to down town Suwanee, grocery story, Lower, Walmart, Easy access to I-85, Mall of GA and pleasant Hill, Fence in Back yard with 4 bedrooms and 2 and a .5 bath, hardwood floor through the house. separate living room, family, dinning room with open kitchen to breakfast and Family room.Move in ready....