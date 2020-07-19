All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

3085 Cedar Glade Lane

3085 Cedar Glade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3085 Cedar Glade Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ready for move in April 1st! This home features a great room with a gas fireplace, dining area w/ beautiful pendant light, spacious kitchen with granite c-tops, ample cabinets, recessed lighting, over-sized island, and tons of natural light. Upstairs has a large loft/family area, shared bathroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, laundry room w/extra storage area, and a large master bedroom with french doors, walk in closet and extra shelving! Beautiful master bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Close to I85, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have any available units?
3085 Cedar Glade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have?
Some of 3085 Cedar Glade Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3085 Cedar Glade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3085 Cedar Glade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3085 Cedar Glade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane offers parking.
Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have a pool?
No, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have accessible units?
No, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3085 Cedar Glade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3085 Cedar Glade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
