3085 Cedar Glade Lane

Ready for move in April 1st! This home features a great room with a gas fireplace, dining area w/ beautiful pendant light, spacious kitchen with granite c-tops, ample cabinets, recessed lighting, over-sized island, and tons of natural light. Upstairs has a large loft/family area, shared bathroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, laundry room w/extra storage area, and a large master bedroom with french doors, walk in closet and extra shelving! Beautiful master bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower. Close to I85, shopping and dining.