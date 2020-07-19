2932 Marsh Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage pet friendly

Stone Mountain - 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS CALL OR TEXT KOLANDRA DUPREE 678-310-3181.



GWINNETT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS WELCOME!!



Stone Mountain Home located in the Landings subdivision. This nice Ranch style home has plenty of room. Get it before it's gone! Large living room with fireplace, separate dining room, open kitchen with breakfast nook and new laminate counter tops. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new carpet, fresh paint, new garage door with opener. Minutes to Stone Mountain Park, shopping and restaurants. Monthly rent $1,395.00. 2 year lease required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4500733)