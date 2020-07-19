All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2932 Marsh Lane

2932 Marsh Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Marsh Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
pet friendly
Stone Mountain - 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS CALL OR TEXT KOLANDRA DUPREE 678-310-3181.

GWINNETT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS WELCOME!!

Stone Mountain Home located in the Landings subdivision. This nice Ranch style home has plenty of room. Get it before it's gone! Large living room with fireplace, separate dining room, open kitchen with breakfast nook and new laminate counter tops. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new carpet, fresh paint, new garage door with opener. Minutes to Stone Mountain Park, shopping and restaurants. Monthly rent $1,395.00. 2 year lease required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4500733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Marsh Lane have any available units?
2932 Marsh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2932 Marsh Lane have?
Some of 2932 Marsh Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Marsh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Marsh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Marsh Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Marsh Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Marsh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Marsh Lane offers parking.
Does 2932 Marsh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Marsh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Marsh Lane have a pool?
No, 2932 Marsh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Marsh Lane have accessible units?
No, 2932 Marsh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Marsh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Marsh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Marsh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 Marsh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
