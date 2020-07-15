All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

2915 White Blossom

2915 White Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2915 White Blossom Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained home in sought after Peachtree Manor Subdivision. This home features new Exterior & Interior paint, lots of storage space, The large Master bedroom has double vanity, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub, with a walk-in closet Open floor plan boasts a 2-story Family Room w/Fireplace, a large Kitchen w/ breakfast area that opens to one of the most private backyards in the neighborhood, Perfect For Family Gatherings, w/ oversize decks, Level Backyard & Privacy Fence. Minutes to shopping and I-85.one small pet allow with $500 non-refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 White Blossom have any available units?
2915 White Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2915 White Blossom have?
Some of 2915 White Blossom's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 White Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
2915 White Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 White Blossom pet-friendly?
Yes, 2915 White Blossom is pet friendly.
Does 2915 White Blossom offer parking?
No, 2915 White Blossom does not offer parking.
Does 2915 White Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 White Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 White Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 2915 White Blossom has a pool.
Does 2915 White Blossom have accessible units?
No, 2915 White Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 White Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 White Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 2915 White Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 2915 White Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
