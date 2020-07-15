2915 White Blossom

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained home in sought after Peachtree Manor Subdivision. This home features new Exterior & Interior paint, lots of storage space, The large Master bedroom has double vanity, separate shower and Jacuzzi tub, with a walk-in closet Open floor plan boasts a 2-story Family Room w/Fireplace, a large Kitchen w/ breakfast area that opens to one of the most private backyards in the neighborhood, Perfect For Family Gatherings, w/ oversize decks, Level Backyard & Privacy Fence. Minutes to shopping and I-85.one small pet allow with $500 non-refundable deposit