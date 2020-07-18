288 Caldecote Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great schools, great location, great space. This master on main rental has a great open floor plan, sitting on a culdesac, and has a private,fenced in, backyard. Several updates done recently to make living immeasurable. Easy access within minutes to State route 400 and Interstate 85. Conveniently located near Mall of Georgia and several restaurants making it a perfect location for shopping and dining. Ceiling fans most rooms, gas log fireplace, trey ceiling in master bedroom, garden tub & shower in master bath with double vanity. The property can be furnished optional.