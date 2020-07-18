All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
288 Caldecote Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

288 Caldecote Court

288 Caldecote Court · (770) 663-7291
Location

288 Caldecote Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great schools, great location, great space. This master on main rental has a great open floor plan, sitting on a culdesac, and has a private,fenced in, backyard. Several updates done recently to make living immeasurable. Easy access within minutes to State route 400 and Interstate 85. Conveniently located near Mall of Georgia and several restaurants making it a perfect location for shopping and dining. Ceiling fans most rooms, gas log fireplace, trey ceiling in master bedroom, garden tub & shower in master bath with double vanity. The property can be furnished optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Caldecote Court have any available units?
288 Caldecote Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 288 Caldecote Court have?
Some of 288 Caldecote Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Caldecote Court currently offering any rent specials?
288 Caldecote Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Caldecote Court pet-friendly?
No, 288 Caldecote Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 288 Caldecote Court offer parking?
Yes, 288 Caldecote Court offers parking.
Does 288 Caldecote Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 Caldecote Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Caldecote Court have a pool?
No, 288 Caldecote Court does not have a pool.
Does 288 Caldecote Court have accessible units?
No, 288 Caldecote Court does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Caldecote Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 Caldecote Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Caldecote Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Caldecote Court does not have units with air conditioning.
