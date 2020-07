Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

A large kitchen island overlooks the light-filled family room with views to the outdoor covered patio of the beautiful Garnet. Located off Morgan Road in Buford, this beautiful community offers the convenience of nearby shopping, dining and recreation. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle .