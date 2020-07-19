All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way

2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Very spacious two-story home is dressed to the nines with 5 Bedrooms & 3 baths. Brand new luxury flooring through out the house. House is freshly painted. Brand new Trane HVAC systems installed for energy efficiency. Enjoy the spacious master suite with a spa bath and convenient walk-in closet. The open kitchen features a fabulous breakfast area and great white cabinets & granite counter tops with a view to the family room. Large backyard has fantastic space for outdoor activities. Great Schools district, and close to shopping, restaurants, parks and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have any available units?
2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have?
Some of 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have a pool?
No, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College