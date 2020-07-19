2852 Wynhaven Oaks Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Very spacious two-story home is dressed to the nines with 5 Bedrooms & 3 baths. Brand new luxury flooring through out the house. House is freshly painted. Brand new Trane HVAC systems installed for energy efficiency. Enjoy the spacious master suite with a spa bath and convenient walk-in closet. The open kitchen features a fabulous breakfast area and great white cabinets & granite counter tops with a view to the family room. Large backyard has fantastic space for outdoor activities. Great Schools district, and close to shopping, restaurants, parks and much more!