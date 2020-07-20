Location Location Location! 5 minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/BestBuy and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 85&316. Open floor plan on main. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Located in cul-de-sac w/t lots of privacy. Tons of natural lights in the house. Community offers Pool and Tennis Court. Great place for families. Great School! Come and see it! Location Location Location! 5 minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/BestBuy and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 85&316. Open floor plan on main. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Located in cul-de-sac w/t lots of privacy. Tons of natural lights in the house. Community offers Pool and Tennis Court. Great place for families. Great School! Come and see it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have any available units?
284 Westmoreland Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have?
Some of 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
284 Westmoreland Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.