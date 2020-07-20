All apartments in Gwinnett County
284 Westmoreland Court Northeast

284 Westmoreland Ct · No Longer Available
Location

284 Westmoreland Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Location Location Location! 5 minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/BestBuy and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 85&316. Open floor plan on main. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Located in cul-de-sac w/t lots of privacy. Tons of natural lights in the house. Community offers Pool and Tennis Court. Great place for families. Great School! Come and see it!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have any available units?
284 Westmoreland Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have?
Some of 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
284 Westmoreland Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast offers parking.
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast has a pool.
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Westmoreland Court Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
