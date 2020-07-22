2776 Laurel Valley Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Luxurious upscale 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse maintained in immaculate condition. This townhome features hardwood flooring throughout the main including kitchen,dining room and living room. The chef's kitchen has granite counters and very large center island. Relax in the large master bedroom and spacious master bath with dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. The guest bedroom has private bathroom. Garage level can be teen suite w/ a full bath, family room or office. Excellent schools and sought after location close to CoolRay Field, Mall of Georgia and I-85. Online Application. $50 application fee per adult. Renters Insurance required.