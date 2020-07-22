All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2776 Laurel Valley Trail

2776 Laurel Valley Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2776 Laurel Valley Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Luxurious upscale 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse maintained in immaculate condition. This townhome features hardwood flooring throughout the main including kitchen,dining room and living room. The chef's kitchen has granite counters and very large center island. Relax in the large master bedroom and spacious master bath with dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. The guest bedroom has private bathroom. Garage level can be teen suite w/ a full bath, family room or office. Excellent schools and sought after location close to CoolRay Field, Mall of Georgia and I-85. Online Application. $50 application fee per adult. Renters Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have any available units?
2776 Laurel Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have?
Some of 2776 Laurel Valley Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2776 Laurel Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2776 Laurel Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 Laurel Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2776 Laurel Valley Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2776 Laurel Valley Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
