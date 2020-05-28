All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2763 Morgan Farm Ct
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

2763 Morgan Farm Court · No Longer Available
Location

2763 Morgan Farm Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom built 3 BR FAMILY HOME new carpet except kit. & family room. new Hardwood on main level in fr & kitchen. family room with f/p, Dining area in kitchen. plenty of work area in kitchen. New stove and refrigerator. great view to yard from dining area in kitchen. over sized master with private bath and walk in closet. Private rear yard with privacy fence.spacious 2 car garage. Fresh paint for entire interior. view to family room from kitchen. close to mall of Georgia and highway 85. close to Hamilton Mill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have any available units?
2763 Morgan Farm Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have?
Some of 2763 Morgan Farm Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2763 Morgan Farm Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Morgan Farm Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Morgan Farm Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct offers parking.
Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have a pool?
No, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have accessible units?
No, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Morgan Farm Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 Morgan Farm Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
