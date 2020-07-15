All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2754 Boddie Place

2754 Boddie Place
Location

2754 Boddie Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
"LaBelle Maison". GORGEOUS renovation blends sophisticated styling with beautiful craftsmanship. The stunning foyer with domed ceiling and impressive double staircase opens to impressive great room with unique, modern display wall and second domed ceiling. Panelled gentleman's study with fireplace and secret door. Gorgeous, modern kitchen with quartz counters adjacent to 2-story keeping room. Fabulous master suite with the biggest closet you will find (!) and oversized bathroom with heated floors. Generously sized secondary bedrooms plus loft are upstairs. Spectacular

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2754 Boddie Place have any available units?
2754 Boddie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2754 Boddie Place have?
Some of 2754 Boddie Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2754 Boddie Place currently offering any rent specials?
2754 Boddie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2754 Boddie Place pet-friendly?
No, 2754 Boddie Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2754 Boddie Place offer parking?
Yes, 2754 Boddie Place offers parking.
Does 2754 Boddie Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2754 Boddie Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2754 Boddie Place have a pool?
Yes, 2754 Boddie Place has a pool.
Does 2754 Boddie Place have accessible units?
No, 2754 Boddie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2754 Boddie Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2754 Boddie Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2754 Boddie Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2754 Boddie Place does not have units with air conditioning.
