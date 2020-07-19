2740 School Side Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Quick move-in! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with master on main. Beautiful two story foyer with hardwood floors. Open floor plan with views into the living room from the kitchen. Great for entertaining! Formal dining room and living room. Great location! Within walking distance to Bethesda Elementary School and minutes away from shopping and public parks.