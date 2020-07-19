2740 School Side Way

Quick move-in! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with master on main. Beautiful two story foyer with hardwood floors. Open floor plan with views into the living room from the kitchen. Great for entertaining! Formal dining room and living room. Great location! Within walking distance to Bethesda Elementary School and minutes away from shopping and public parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
