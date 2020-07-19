All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2740 School Side Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2740 School Side Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2740 School Side Way

2740 School Side Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2740 School Side Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quick move-in! Spacious home with 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with master on main. Beautiful two story foyer with hardwood floors. Open floor plan with views into the living room from the kitchen. Great for entertaining! Formal dining room and living room. Great location! Within walking distance to Bethesda Elementary School and minutes away from shopping and public parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 School Side Way have any available units?
2740 School Side Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2740 School Side Way have?
Some of 2740 School Side Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 School Side Way currently offering any rent specials?
2740 School Side Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 School Side Way pet-friendly?
No, 2740 School Side Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2740 School Side Way offer parking?
Yes, 2740 School Side Way offers parking.
Does 2740 School Side Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 School Side Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 School Side Way have a pool?
No, 2740 School Side Way does not have a pool.
Does 2740 School Side Way have accessible units?
No, 2740 School Side Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 School Side Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2740 School Side Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 School Side Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 School Side Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College