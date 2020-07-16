All apartments in Gwinnett County
2732 Apple Orchard Trl
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:44 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2732 Apple Orchard Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2732 Apple Orchard Trl Available 09/25/19 Spacious 4 bd/ 2.5 ba House within walking distance to Brookwood Schools! - Elegant 4 BR, 2.5 BA. 2-story brick home with formal dining room, wonderful kitchen with a view to the two story Great Room and fireplace. Winding stairs lead up to 4 bedrooms and Master with trey ceilings, double vanity and separate tub and shower. Lawn maintenance included with rent. No Pets. Brookwood Schools.

Directions: Ronald Regan Parkway, North to Left on Five Forks Trickum, Left on Dogwood, Right on Holly Brook, Right on Apple Orchard Trail, Left on Apple Orchard Lane.

Showings: AVAILABLE NOW! This property is vacant and can be accessed immediately by choosing an available time above.

Schools: Brookwood E.S., North Alton M.S., Brookwood H.S.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Applications will not be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. Application Fee Text is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Must have signed authorization form from each adult with picture ID and recent paystub. Applications are approved in the order of receipt.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

(RLNE5165388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl have any available units?
2732 Apple Orchard Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2732 Apple Orchard Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Apple Orchard Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Apple Orchard Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl offer parking?
No, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl have a pool?
No, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl have accessible units?
No, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Apple Orchard Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Apple Orchard Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
