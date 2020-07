Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome Close to Mall of Georgia! - This Well Maintained, Immaculate and Beautiful Townhome is Perfect For You! Granite Countertops, Huge Island, Living Room with Fireplace. Large Master Suite, 2nd Floor Laundry. Auto Garage Door. Close to the Mall of GA, Restaurants and Shopping. Schools: Freemans Mill Elem, Twin Rivers Mid, Mountain View HS. Sorry No pets.

.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2581503)