Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:35 PM

2714 Morgan Glen Rd

2714 Morgan Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Morgan Glen Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Flawless, like-new 2016 townhome only minutes from top Gwinnett County schools, Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier, and major highways. Striking open floorplan with the highest quality wood laminate throughout, for elegant appearance and easy-cleaning. The magnificent kitchen is paradise for any chef, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and over-sized island w/ breakfast bar. The gigantic master suite boasts trey ceilings and a luxurious private en-suite bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk thru to the spacious walk-in closet. Being in a townhome does NOT mean you have to sacrifice privacy! The backyard comes fully equipped with a wooden privacy fence and concrete patio, perfect for relaxing with pets, kids, and friends. Preference will be given to a tenant that can commit to a 24 month lease. Act quick before this one slips through your fingers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have any available units?
2714 Morgan Glen Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have?
Some of 2714 Morgan Glen Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Morgan Glen Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Morgan Glen Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Morgan Glen Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd offer parking?
No, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have a pool?
No, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have accessible units?
No, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Morgan Glen Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 Morgan Glen Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
