2714 Morgan Glen Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Flawless, like-new 2016 townhome only minutes from top Gwinnett County schools, Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier, and major highways. Striking open floorplan with the highest quality wood laminate throughout, for elegant appearance and easy-cleaning. The magnificent kitchen is paradise for any chef, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and over-sized island w/ breakfast bar. The gigantic master suite boasts trey ceilings and a luxurious private en-suite bath with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk thru to the spacious walk-in closet. Being in a townhome does NOT mean you have to sacrifice privacy! The backyard comes fully equipped with a wooden privacy fence and concrete patio, perfect for relaxing with pets, kids, and friends. Preference will be given to a tenant that can commit to a 24 month lease. Act quick before this one slips through your fingers!